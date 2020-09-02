Israel News for 9-2-2020

News Update

The Health Ministry reported 2,085 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. There are currently 20,960 active cases of which 416 people are hospitalized in serious condition and 109 on ventilators. There have been 957 coronavirus related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

An IDF soldier and a policeman were lightly wounded in a car-ramming attack at Tapuach Junction in the northern West Bank this morning. The terrorist approached from the direction of the Arab village of Huwara in southern Nablus and rammed his car into a police checkpoint. The terrorist then exited the vehicle and continued to advance towards the men with a knife drawn. The injured police officer shot and wounded the terrorist.

Eleven pro-Iranian militiamen were killed in an air strike south of Damascus on Monday night. Syrian media blamed Israel for the strike. Israel declined to comment.

Israel and the United Arab Emirates agreed yesterday to set up a joint committee to cooperate on financial services, to promote investment between the two countries. UAE’s media office tweeted, “Abu Dhabi Investment Office and Invest in Israel set out plans for bilateral investment cooperation, during a landmark first meeting when both parties explored mutually beneficial areas of partnership with a strong focus on innovation and technology.” A top UAE official also said that the UAE had received assurances from both Israel and the US that Israel would not proceed with plans to annex parts of the West Bank.

A Jordanian man was apprehended on a beach in Eilat after he swam across the border. The man said that he wanted to seek a better economic future in Israel.

Israel’s Chief Rabbinate has officially allowed independent rabbinic organizations to provide kosher supervision to food establishments. The establishments may now display a certification describing what kosher standards they observe but they may not use the word “kosher” and they must clearly state that they are not supervised by the rabbinate.