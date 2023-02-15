Israel News for 2-15-2023

News Update

The IDF, Shin Bet and Border Police arrested 20 suspected terrorists in overnight raids.

Security forces attempted to uproot some trees planted by a Jewish settler on a plot of land allegedly owned by a Palestinian near the settlement of Shiloh in the northern West Bank. Two Knesset members from Religious Zionism and Otzma Yehudit attempted to block the operation. Finance Minister Smotrich, leader of Religious Zionism, demanded that the operation be halted and that he be given control over civil administration matters in Judea and Samaria, as was promised in the coalition agreement. He accused Defense Minister Gallant of ignoring his order not to uproot the trees. Prime Minister Netanyahu finally ordered the operation to be stopped. Smotrich has threatened a coalition crisis if he is not given the authority promised to him. For more, click here.

Prime Minister Netanyahu’s office and the Jerusalem Municipality announced a plan yesterday to bolster security in Jerusalem. The plan consists of deploying more security and police forces, focusing intelligence and operative efforts, and improving “civilian reinforcements” — which includes installing security barriers at all bus stops to prevent ramming attacks.

Israel’s jewelry industry has been on an upsurge since the Covid-19 pandemic. Worldwide sales totaled $873 million in 2022, which compares with $791 million in 2021 and just $552 million in 2020. For more, click here.

Israel has begun exporting crude oil from the Karish offshore gas and oil field. The oil will be sold in Europe. For more, click here.