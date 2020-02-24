Israel News for 2-24-2020

News Update

At least 6 rockets were fired into southern Israel from Gaza today by the Iranian-backed Islamic Jihad. The Iron Dome intercepted 5 of the rockets. There were no injuries, but shrapnel from the rockets hit a playground and the yard of a Yeshiva in Sderot.

The latest flareup of violence between Islamic Jihad and Israel began after IDF forces shot and killed 2 Islamic Jihad terrorists who were attempting to lay explosives near the Gaza border on Sunday morning. The Islamic Jihad then fired more than 20 rockets and mortars at Israel. In response, Israel launched airstrikes against Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza and near Damascus, killing at least 6 terrorists.

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett warned, “We are preparing a plan to fundamentally change the situation in the Gaza Strip.” PM Netanyahu warned that Israel may be forced to launch a large scale military operation, which he called “the mother of all operations”.

Israel has banned all visitors from South Korea and Japan, after 29 South Korean tourists who returned home from Israel tested positive for the Corona virus. Around 200 Israeli students and teachers were instructed to enter isolation due to being in several tourist sites at the same time as the Korean group. Israeli citizens returning from South Korea and Japan or who were there in the last 14 days must quarantine themselves at home for two weeks upon their return.