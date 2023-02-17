Israel News for 2-17-2023

News Update

The IDF, Shin Bet and Border Police arrested 5 suspected terrorists in overnight raids. Also, guards at a checkpoint stopped 2 suspects attempting to smuggle weapons into the Palestinian Authority.

Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen arrived in Kyiv on Thursday to meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba and President Volodymyr Zelensky. Cohen also visited the Kyiv suburb of Bucha, where Russian forces are accused of committing atrocities and mass killings of civilians. He then visited Babi Yar, where the Nazis and their accomplices murdered over 30,000 Jews in 2 days during WWII. Cohen prayed with the local Jewish community and placed a wreath at the memorial to the Holocaust victims. To read more about Cohen’s visit, click here.

The White House issued a statement yesterday saying that it was “deeply dismayed” at an Israeli Cabinet decision to expand Jewish settlements in the West Bank (Judea and Samaria).

Israel and China are close to completing negotiations on a free trade agreement, which could be signed this year. For more, click here.