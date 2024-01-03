Israel News for 1-3-2024

News Update

Saleh al-Arouri, the deputy chairman of Hamas’ political bureau, founder of the Qassam Brigades and head of Hamas in the West Bank, was assassinated in Beirut yesterday. Also killed in the drone attack were Qassam Brigades commanders Samir Fendi and Azzam Al-Aqra, and 4 other Hamas officers. The operation was highly sophisticating and there was no collateral damage or civilian casualties. Israel has not claimed responsibility for the attack.

Hezbollah has warned that it will respond to the assassination. IDF forces are on high alert along the Lebanon border.

IDF soldiers killed in Gaza:

Staff Sgt. Sufian Dagash, 21, of the Combat Engineering Corps 601st Battalion, from Maghar.

Sgt. First Class Meiron Moshe Gersch, 21, of the Combat Engineering Corps’ Yahalom unit, from Petach Tikva.

The total of IDF soldiers killed in the ground war is at 175.

Shin Bet, Border Police, and IDF forces launched a widespread operation in the Nur Shams refugee camp in the West Bank this morning. Numerous terror suspects have been detained. Israeli forces are also operating in the city of Tulkarm.

Israel’s government is reportedly secretly talking with Congo and other countries regarding accepting immigrants from Gaza. PM Netanyahu told a Likud members at a party meeting that his plan was to facilitate the voluntary migration of Gazans to other countries. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir have openly backed plans for emigration, and have been labeled “inflammatory and irresponsible” by the US State Department. Other government ministers have also presented plans for the voluntary emigration of Gazans. For more, click here.

The defense establishment is in favor of a plan that would allow powerful family clans to administer Gaza after the war. Each clan would handle humanitarian aid and resources for their local regions. The clan plan would be temporary, until a permanent governing solution could be found. For more, click here.

At least 73 people were killed and 170 injured today in the Iranian city of Kerman after twin blasts near the burial site of slain military commander Qasem Soleimani. Iranian state media is calling it a terror attack, although it cited the Deputy Governor for Political and Security saying it’s unclear if the “incident was caused by a gas explosion or a terrorist attack.”