Israel News for 6-26-2023

News Update

The Mossad said that it cooperated with the intelligence services of Cyprus to thwart an Iranian terror attack against Israelis on the island. The Cypriot intelligence services and Mossad closely monitored for months the movements of the terrorist cell, comprised of intelligence operatives of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps, which arrived by flight from Russia to the Turkish side of the island. From there, they dispatched operatives to Greek Cyprus, where they reportedly surveilled Israeli targets in Limassol, including the Chabad House, Israeli businessmen and tourists.

Terrorists fired from a passing vehicle at IDF troops at a military post near Nablus yesterday. The troops returned fire and hit the vehicle. There were no Israeli casualties. Troops are searching the area for suspects.

Violence is escalating between Palestinians and settlers in northern Samaria in the wake of last week’s terror attack that killed 4 Israelis near Eli. To read more about this, click here.

Prime Minister Netanyahu has decided to temporarily halt work on a wind turbine farm in the Golan, because of intense protests from parts of the local Druze population. This decision was reached after a late-night assessment of the situation, against the stance of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who advocated for construction to proceed. The National Security Council, Shin Bet and Police all advised against continuing the construction. Construction will resume next Sunday, after the Muslim holiday this week. For more, click here.

The government of Fiji announced that it will open an embassy in Israel next year. It will be the 98th embassy in Israel.