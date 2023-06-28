Israel News for 6-28-2023

News Update

Saudi ambassador to the United States, Princess Reema bint Bandar Al Saud, said in an interview, “We want to see a thriving Israel. We want to see a thriving Palestine. Vision 2030 talks about a unified, integrated, thriving Middle East, and last I checked Israel was there. We want a thriving Red Sea economy.” She also expressed her concern over the Israeli government’s current approach in the West Bank, describing it as “extremely concerning.” She added that settlements, in particular, pose problems that need to be addressed. For more, click here.

Over 100 Israel Air Force reservists signed a letter today stating, “We are announcing today that if the law to abolish the cause of reasonableness, or any other law that is part of the legal reform, passes third Knesset readings, we will be forced to immediately stop our volunteering for reserve service.” Unlike most reservists who are called up for duty with a formal order from the IDF, pilots and other special forces show up for duty more frequently and in a voluntary manner, often not during an emergency, due to the nature of their position. For more, click here.

The Russian Foreign Ministry yesterday summoned the charge d’affaires of Israel’s embassy in Moscow for a reprimand talk related to the statements made by the Israeli Ambassador to Kyiv, Michael Brodsky, that seemed to acknowledge Ukraine’s honoring of historical personalities that persecuted and murdered the Jewish population there. For more, click here.

Sergeant Or Israelov, a 19-year-old IDF’s Paratrooper, was killed late Monday night in a friendly fire incident during an exercise at a military base in southern Israel. The military police have launched an investigation into the event. For more, click here.

Israel asked Morocco for the extradition of an Israeli Arab citizen wanted in connection to a bombing of a Health Ministry facility in Nazareth in 2021. This is Israel’s first request for extradition from the North African nation since the signing of the Abraham Accords.