Israel News for 1-18-2021

News Update

To listen to an audio version click here. (for supporters)

The Health Ministry reported 5,616 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, as a result of significantly lower testing over the weekend. The infection rate rose to over 9%. There are currently 1,130 people hospitalized in serious condition and 273 on ventilators. There have been 4,005 coronavirus related deaths since the start of the pandemic. Health officials are calling for the closure of Ben Gurion Airport to stop people carrying the virus from entering the country.

Over 2 million Israelis have already received the first dose of the vaccine. Over 300,000 have received the second dose. The Israel Prison Service will start vaccinating prisoners today, including Palestinians.

Israeli fighter jets struck Hamas targets in Gaza, after 2 rockets were fired at Ashdod. The rockets did not cause any damage or injuries.

Israel approved plans to build an additional 780 homes in Jewish settlements and outposts in the West Bank.

Education Minister Yoav Galant is banning groups that call Israel an “apartheid state” or demean Israeli soldiers, from lecturing at schools.