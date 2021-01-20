Israel News for 1-20-2021

News Update

The Health Ministry reported 8,511 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday. The infection rate is at 9.2%. There are currently 1,113 people hospitalized in serious condition and 308 on ventilators. There have been 4,142 coronavirus related deaths since the start of the pandemic. The cabinet has voted to extend the nationwide lockdown until the end of July. Meanwhile, thousands of ultra-orthodox students went to school in Bnei Brak, in violation of the lockdown.

Over 2.2 million Israelis have already received the first dose of the vaccine. Over 500,000 have received the second dose. Anyone over the age of 35 is now eligible for the vaccine.

Israel approved the construction of 2600 new homes in the settlements yesterday, just as President Trump leaves office. According to Peace Now, Israel approved or advanced construction of over 12,000 settlement homes in 2020, the highest number in a single year since it started recording in 2012.

President Trump pardoned former Israeli General Aviem Sella, who was one of the handlers of Jonathan Pollard. Sella was indicted in absentia by a federal grand jury in 1987, and faced up to life imprisonment and a $500,000 fine.