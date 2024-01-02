Israel News for 1-2-2024

News Update

Rockets were fired from Syria into the Golan and from Lebanon into northern Israel yesterday and today. The IDF struck Syrian Army targets outside Damascus and Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.

IDF troops killed four armed terrorists early this morning during a raid on the West Bank village of Azzoun near Qalqilya. One soldier was moderately wounded.

Israel rejected a Hamas proposal to release all hostages in exchange for a full withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza.

Sgt. First Class (res.) Amichai Yisrael Yehoshua Oster, 24, of the 5th Brigade’s 7020th Battalion, from Karnei Shomron, was killed fighting in Gaza.

Turkish authorities arrested 33 people with suspected links to the Mossad. Turkey claims that Israel is planning to assassinate senior Hamas members living abroad.

Israel’s Supreme Court voted to overturn the law that would have taken away the court’s ability to nullify laws that it saw as unreasonable. The ruling reinstates the “reasonableness clause”.