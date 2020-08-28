Israel News for 8-28-2020

News Update

The Health Ministry reported 2,068 new coronavirus cases yesterday. There are currently 20,444 active cases of which 426 people are hospitalized in serious condition and 118 on ventilators. There have been 891 coronavirus related deaths since the start of the pandemic, of which 89 were in the last week.

Hamas its Covid lockdown in Gaza to 72 hours.

Hundreds of Israel’s rushed to the airport to fly to the Ukraine ahead of a Friday, Covid related, ban by the Ukrainian government. Each year tens of thousands of Israelis and other Jews flock to the Ukrainian town of Uman for Rosh Hashanah to pray at the grave of Rebbe Nachman, an 18th century Hassidic master who promised blessings for all who pray at his grave on the Jewish New Year. Many would-be pilgrims say that they will find other ways to get to Uman. [This could end badly]

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein issued new regulations on Wednesday aimed at lowering the price of medical cannabis by an estimated 50% while making it easier for doctors to prescribe the plant to patients. Recreational use remains illegal, but last month the Ministerial Committee for Legislation passed two decriminalization bills, potentially opening the path for full legalization of cannabis.

El Al will fly the first ever commercial flight from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi (UAE) next week. The flight will carry an Israeli delegation that conduct normalization talks between Israel and the UAE.