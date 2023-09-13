Israel news summary

Israel News for 9-13-2023

/in /by

News Update

Two Israelis were lightly injured from shrapnel when their car was shot at by a terrorist at an intersection near the town of Huwara yesterday.  IDF forces are searching for the terrorist.

Rosh Hashana begins this weekend ushering in the High Holiday season, and the regular news flow will hopefully slow down. That means there might be days when we won’t be publishing IsraelAM. So if you don’t see it in your inbox, not get worried :)

In the spirit of the season, check out my free video course on Rambam’s Laws of Repentance (Hilchot Teshuva) by clicking here. 

You might also like
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu surrounded by Knesset members after a vote on the state budget for 2015-2016, November 18, 2015. Israel News for 9-13-17
Israel news summary Israel News for 5-13-2020
Israel News for March 23, 2017
Israel news summary Israel News for 5-22-2023
Israel News for September 19, 2016
Israel news summary Israel News for 4-22-2020
mossad startups Israel News for 6-28-17
israel news Israel News for December 21, 2015