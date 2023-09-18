Israel News for 9-18-2023

News Update

Prime Minister Netanyahu will be in the US this week. He’ll meet President Biden in NY on Wednesday and address the UN General Assembly on Friday. He will also meet with Ukrainian President Zelensky, Turkish President Erdogan, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and South Korean President Yoo Suk Yeol. Today Netanyahu will tour Silicon Valley, where he will meet with Elon Musk. The Prime Minister was not invited to meet with the president at the White House. For more, click here.

Earlier today, terrorists opened fire on an IDF patrol car near Kibbutz Meirav, which is not far from Beit Shean. the car was hit but no injuries were reported. Troops are pursuing the terrorists. Also today, terrorists fired at a military post located on the outskirts of the town of Dayr Sharaf in Samaria. No injuries were reported. Earlier today, Border Police at the Mizmoria checkpoint near the Har Homa neighborhood in Jerusalem shot a terrorist who attacked them with a knife.

According to the latest report by Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics, Israel’s population grew by 2%, or 194,000, over the past (Jewish) year to 9.795 million. 7.181 million (73%) of Israel’s citizens are Jewish, 2.065 million (21%) Arabs and 549,000 (6%) others including Russian-speaking immigrants who are not Jewish. There were 70,000 new immigrants this past year.

More than 45,000 Jews visited Uman, Ukrainian over the Rosh Hashana holiday weekend, to pray near the grave of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov.