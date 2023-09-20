Israel News for 9-20-2023

News Update

Security forces arrested 12 terror suspects in overnight raids in Hebron, Qatanna and several other towns and villages. One terrorist was killed near Jericho.

Yesterday, large IDF forces mounted a counter-terror operation in Jenin. There were heavy exchanges of gunfire with armed terrorists. The IDF conducted an aerial strike using a Spike Firefly miniature tactical loitering drone dubbed “Maoz” against a group of terrorists. Troops reportedly killed 4 terrorists and wounded 20 others in the gunfights. Several terrorists were arrested in the raid. There were no IDF casualties.

Around 200 Gazans rioted near the border fence with Israel last night, burning tires and placing explosive devices near the fence. IDF troops fired at the rioters, killing one. Israel closed the border crossing a few days ago because of the ongoing unrest along the border.

In his address to the UN General Assembly, US President Biden said that the US will continue to work for a peace agreement between Israel and the Palestinians, based on a two-state solution. He also said that the US is interested in establishing normalization between Israel and Arab countries, with the aim of making the Middle East a more cohesive and stable region.

Prime Minister Netanyahu met with Turkish President Erdogan yesterday in NY. They discussed Israel’s possible normalization of ties with Saudi Arabia, regional cooperation on energy, technology, innovation, AI, cybersecurity and the production and export of natural gas. Netanyahu also thanked Erdogan for the actions of the Turkish security forces to save the lives of Israelis targeted by terror squads last year and the close cooperation with Israeli security agencies.

Earlier yesterday, PM Netanyahu met with Ukrainian President Zelensky and pledged to continue to assist Ukraine in humanitarian issues, including dealing with landmines. For more, click here.

Paraguay plans to move their embassy in Israel to Jerusalem by the end of the year.