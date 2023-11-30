Israel News for 11-30-2023

News Update

Early this morning, 2 terrorists armed with an M-16 rifle and a pistol opened fire on people at a bus stop at the entrance to Jerusalem. Three civilians were killed and at least 11 injured, 4 in serious condition. The terrorists, residents of east Jerusalem and affiliated with Hamas, were in their 30’s and had both served time in prison for terrorist activities. They were shot and killed by 2 soldiers on leave and a civilian. Hamas claimed responsibility for the attack.

The 3 murdered in today’s terror attack were:

Rabbi Elimelech Wasserman, 70, who served as a judge in a rabbinical court in Ashdod

Chana Ifergan, 67, the principal of Bnot Hadassah in Beit Shemesh

Livia Dickman, 24, a resident of Har Nof.

Also this morning a terrorist rammed him vehicle into soldiers at a checkpoint near Moshav Beka’ot, in the Jordan Valley. Two soldiers on reserve duty were lightly injured. Troops shot and neutralized the terrorist.

Prime Minister Netanyahu met with US Secretary of State Blinken today in Jerusalem and reiterated Israel’s commitment to continue the war against Hamas until victory.

Hamas is expected to release another 10 Israeli hostages today, including 2 Bedouin teens. Israel will release another 30 terrorists. Tomorrow is expected to be the final day of the truce. At that time, all of the women and children included in the current agreement will have been released.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said today, “There are numerous accounts of sexual violence during the abhorrent acts of terror by Hamas on 7 October that must be vigorously investigated and prosecuted. Gender-based violence must be condemned. Anytime. Anywhere.” His statement comes 2 months after the atrocities were committed and after Israel has presented large amounts of conclusive evidence, including video, of sexual crimes against Israeli women. For more, click here.

Yesterday, IDF forces killed 2 terrorists in Jenin, including the commander of the Jenin branch of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist group.

IDF troops recently foiled an attempt to smuggle 137 guns into Israel from Jordan, in what police say is the largest-ever weapons bust on the Jordanian border.