Israel News for 12-1-2023

This morning Hamas resumed rocket attacks against Israel. At least 50 rockets have been fired at southern Israel thus far. Some damage has been reported. Three IDF soldiers were moderately injured and two lightly injured from a mortar that fell near Nirim, near Gaza. IDF jets responded with strikes in Gaza.

IDF ground forces are holding their positions. The IDF has published a map to advise Gazans of safe areas for their evacuation.

Israel has said that it is open to resuming the truce if Hamas provides a list of 10 hostages whom they will release. Efforts to continue the truce continue in Qatar. Eight hostages were released yesterday. Israel released 30 more terrorists. Hamas claims that is is prepared to provide proof that hostages Shiri Bibas and her two little boys, 4-year old Ariel and 10-month old Kfir, are dead.

3 families in Nir Oz were informed today that their loved ones were murdered in captivity in Gaza:

• Aryeh (Zalman) Zalmanovitz, 85 years old, one of the founders of Kibbutz Nir Oz.

• Mia Goren, 56 years old. Her husband, Avner Goren, 56, was murdered on Oct. 7.

• Ronen Engel, 54. His wife and two daughters were kidnapped to Gaza on October 7 and released this week.

According to a Saudi media outlet, Israel conducted air strikes last night targeting warehouses in Sana’a, Yemen suspected of storing precision missiles and drones belonging to Houthi forces.

The Wall Street Reported that Israel is planning to eliminate all of the Hamas leaders throughout the world, when the ground war begins to wind down.

Security forces arrested 15 suspected terrorists in raids throughout the West Bank last night. Earlier yesterday, terrorists fired at a vehicle carrying IDF reservists in Samaria. No soldiers were injured. The terrorists are being hunted.

The civilian who participated in shooting the terrorists and stopping their attack on people at a bus stop in Jerusalem yesterday died from wounds sustained when he was accidentally shot by soldiers trying to stop the terrorists. He was Yuval Doron Kastelman, 38 from Mevasseret Zion.