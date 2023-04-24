Israel News for 4-24-2023

News Update

The IDF, last night, reportedly shelled a military post belonging to a pro-Iranian militia in Syria, near the Israeli border. Defense Minister Yoav Galant said last week, “We continue to strike Iranian assets. We will not allow Iran to set up a military force in Syria.”

Security forces arrested 16 terror suspects in overnight raids throughout the territories.

Imad Al-Adwan, a member of Jordan’s parliament, was arrested at the King Hussein Bridge border crossing from Jordan on Saturday, after allegedly attempting to smuggle 200 handguns and assault rifles including m-16s, as well as gold, inside three bags, and planned to deliver them to the West Bank. He was transferred to the Shin Bet for questioning.

The Israeli Navy announced Sunday that three of their four new Sa’ar 6-class Corvettes, which were purchased from Germany two years ago, were operational and their main task will be to protect Israel’s offshore gas fields. The fourth will become operational soon. The ships possess Anti-missile systems and high-trajectory interception based on “Adir” radar systems, Naval Dome, and an LRAD (Long Range Acoustic Device). In addition, the warships have sea-to-sea missile capability with a system that will have more accurate offensive abilities, longer ranges, improved operational flexibility, and better capabilities to face advanced threats. The Sa’ar 6 Corvettes will also possess air and surface target detection capabilities, and the ability to carry mid-size helicopters, such as the Seahawk.

Likud MK May Golan will not be appointed to the position of Consul General of Israel in New York, apparently due to strong opposition from the U.S. government and the American Jewish community. For more, click here.

The High Court of Justice has ordered Defense Minister Gallant to allow around 150 Palestinians invited to the annual Joint Israeli-Palestinian Memorial Ceremony to enter the country for Monday evening’s event. The ruling follows Gallant’s decision earlier this month to block the Palestinians from entering Israel for the joint ceremony, due to what he termed “the complex security situation” in the West Bank. For more, click here.

The Temple Mount reopened to Jewish visitors today, after being closed for the last 12 days of Ramadan and during the Eid al-Fitr holiday. Jews can visit the Temple Mount Sunday-Thursday from 7-11:30 a.m. and from 1:30-2:30 p.m. National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir called on Israelis to visit the Temple Mount “today, on Independence Day and every day. Realize the Jewish connection to the place and enjoy the fruits of the intense and dedicated police activity for the security and protection of the pilgrims to the Temple Mount against the enemies of Israel.” To learn more about visiting the Temple Mount, click here or visit HighontheHar.com