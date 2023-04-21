Israel News for 4-21-2023

News Update

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said in an interview on Wednesday that a visit to Saudi Arabia was on the table, although there is no date yet. He also said that at least one more country would join the Abraham Accords this year. Earlier on Wednesday, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Jeddah.

According to an Axios report, during a visit to the West Afican country Niger last month, U.S. Secretary of State Tony Blinken urged Niger’s president, Mohamed Bazoum, to normalize diplomatic ties with Israel. Niger severed diplomatic ties with Israel during the second intifada in 2002.

Prime Minister Netanyahu has chosen Likud MK May Golan to the high profile post of Israel’s consul general in New York. Former diplomats are not pleased with the choice. For more, click here.

Muslims today are celebrated the holiday of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan. Ten of thousands of Muslims are expected to worship in Al Aqsa mosque on the Temple Mount. Israel’s Foreign Ministry tweeted, “While tens of thousands of Muslim worshipers arrive calmly for the morning prayer of Eid el-Fitr, there is still a handful of rioters who arrive to disturb & harm their fellow worshipers, to desecrate a holy place & to incite terrorism.” Jews have been prohibited from visiting the Temple Mount during the past couple of weeks, but will once again be allowed up starting this Sunday.