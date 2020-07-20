Israel News for 7-20-2020

News Update

The Health Ministry reported 951 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, which is a major drop from last week’s number, which was close to 2,000. There are currently 28,424 active cases, of which 259 are in serious condition and 75 on ventilators. There have been 415 coronavirus related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The government will keep restaurants, swimming pools and beaches open, but gyms will remain closed. The government also approved an additional NIS 6 billion payment of 750 shekels for each citizen and up to 3000 shekels for each family to jumpstart the economy.

PM Netanyahu is reportedly considering offering Mossad Chief Yossi Cohen the job of leading the national response to the coronavirus pandemic. Cohen, 58, is considered a close adviser and confidant to Netanyahu and a prime contender to replace Netanyahu as head of the Likud party, where he is a popular figure.

The IDF intercepted a drone entering Israel from Lebanon. Following the incident, Lebanon’s National News Agency reported that the drone was for commercial use, and belonged to a Lebanese singer who was using it to film a video.

The Hungarian Foreign Minister is scheduled to visit Jerusalem today to sign a deal related to space research. Hungary has worked to block anti-Israel moves in the European Union and has expressed support for the Trump peace plan. Hungary has a Jewish community of 70,000.