Israel News for 7-20-2022

News Update

A 44 year old Palestinian terrorist from Ramallah stabbed a 41 year old Israeli man outside a bus in Jerusalem on Tuesday. Ynet photographer Meshi Ben Ami happened to be passing the scene when he spotted the terrorist lying on top of the victim and stabbing him with a screwdriver. Ben Ami brandished his personal handgun and ran towards the attack. The terrorist got up and approached Ben Ami with his weapon. Ben Ami ordered him to halt. When the terrorist continued towards him, Ben Ami fired one shot at the terrorist, neutralizing him. Ben Ami thwarted a similar attack in Jerusalem six years ago. The victim was treated on the scene and then evacuated to hospital in stable condition with moderate wounds. The terrorist was in moderate condition. He had a permit to work in Israel. Ben Ami was questioned by police but was allowed to keep his weapon. Prime Minister Lapid praised Ben Ami for “acting resolutely to neutralize the terrorist and preventing harm to more people.” Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli also congratulated Ben Ami.

IDF fighter jets attacked a Hamas post in northern Gaza after a bullet fired from Gaza hit an industrial building in an Israeli community near the border.

IDF chief of staff Lieutenant-General Aviv Kochavi met with the Inspector General of the Royal Armed Forces of Morocco Belkhir El Farouk in Rabat on Tuesday. He also met with Morocco’s defense and intelligence chiefs. The meetings discussed opportunities for military cooperation, both in exercises and training, as well as in the operational and intelligence fields.

French President Emmanuel Macron will meet Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to discuss the peace process today in Paris.

According to a recent poll conducted by Israel’s Aliyah and Integration Ministry, more than 80% of Russian and Ukrainian Jews who arrived in Israel after the breakout of the war in Ukraine on February 24 intend to stay in the country. According to the Integration Ministry, over 28,000 Jews from Russia, Ukraine, and Belarus have immigrated to Israel from the beginning of this year until June. This figure is more than double that of the same period last year. Meanwhile, Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman is looking for ways to enable Russian immigrants to access their bank accounts in Russia and transfer money to Israel. There are currently 57,000 retired immigrants who cannot transfer their Russian pensions in Israel due to economic sanctions imposed against Russia. For more, click here.