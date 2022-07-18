Israel News for 7-18-2022

News Update

Security forces arrested 11 terror suspects in overnight raids in Judea and Samaria. Forces encountered gunfire and responded appropriately.

A 17 year old Palestinian driving a car he stole in the Tel Aviv area and fleeing from pursuing police cars hit and killed police officer Major Barak Meshulam at a checkpoint between Kfar Saba and Ra’anana. Meshulam, 29, from Kfar Saba, was married and the father of 2 small children. The driver of the stolen vehicle fled from the scene on foot. Police launched a massive manhunt. The tragic killing was not terror related.

Terrorists launched four rockets from Gaza at southern Israel over the weekend. One rocket was intercepted by the Iron Dome and the other 3 fell into open areas. No damage was caused. The IDF responded by attacking an underground Hamas weapon making facility in Gaza. Israel also suspended the 1,500 additional work permits it had granted to workers from Gaza.

A tour bus carrying 38 senior citizens overturned on highway 1 enroute to Jerusalem today. Thankfully, there were no serious injuries.

The Islands of Tiran and Sanafir, which lie 200km south of Eilat, will be placed under the full control of Saudi Arabia. The islands were captured by Israel during the 6 day war and returned to Egypt as part of the peace treaty. The islands control access to Eilat, and have had American troops stationed there to ensure free sea passage for Israel. The American troops are withdrawing, with Israel’s consent.

