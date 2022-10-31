Israel News for 10-31-2022

News Update

Tomorrow, Israelis will vote in the Knesset elections, the third one in the last 5 years. The polls still do not show any clear path to a 61 seat majority for any faction. Here are a few things that are fairly certain:

Likud and Yesh Atid will probably be the largest factions, in that order. Religious Zionism will probably win a lot more seats than they have in the previous few elections. Ayalet Shaked’s Jewish Home might or might not pass the minimum vote threshold — but if it does, it will probably assure a Netanyahu led government. Small parties will determine who will govern. Poll results are meaningless. Each voter will make their decision at the voting box.

IDF, Shin Bet, and Border Police arrested eight terror suspects in overnight West Bank raids.

A 49 year old Palestinian terrorist rammed his vehicle into soldiers at the Nabi Musa Junction bus stop, on the slopes between Jerusalem and the Dead Sea, and then at a bus stop at the Almog Junction yesterday. Five soldiers were injured in the attack. The terrorist was critically wounded by police.

A Hamas terrorist armed with an M-16 rifle shot and killed 1 Israeli and wounded 4 others in the settlement of Kiryat Arba on Saturday night. The terrorist was killed by the settlements security officer and an off-duty IDF officer. The terrorist, who worked as an Islamic education teacher at an elementary school in Hebron, was a terminally ill cancer patient on a suicide mission. After the attack, Palestinians in Hebron shot off fireworks, handed out sweets and chanted Hamas slogans in celebration.