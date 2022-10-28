Israel News for 10-28-2022

News Update

Israel and Lebanon signed a US brokered agreement on Thursday that ended a long maritime dispute between the two countries. The deal was praised by US President Biden. Hezbollah ended its mobilization. Hezbollah leader Nasrallah said in a televised speech that the signing of the deal is a “very big victory for Lebanon,” and that the Lebanese government was careful not to take any steps “that even smelled of normalization” in the indirect deal with Israel.

Terrorists fired shots from a moving vehicle at an IDF post near Nablus last night. Soldiers fired back. Palestinian sources reported that 1 terrorist was killed and 2 others wounded. No soldiers were hurt.

The Syrian military reported that Israeli air strikes hit military posts near Damascus on Thursday. The strikes follow other strikes last Friday and on Monday.

In an unscheduled meeting between Turkish President Erdoğan and Defense Minister Benny Gantz, the defense minister accused Hamas leaders in Turkey of coordinating and funding terror attacks in the West Bank. Gantz reportedly also asked the president to relay to Iran that Israel would not stand for arms being smuggled via Syria to its proxies in the area. For more, click here.

After two years of examination, the IDF has decided to assign female tank crews to the IDF’s Border Defense Corps. The IDF Chief of Staff said, “We are successfully concluding a professional and in-depth process as part of the concept that the Israeli military is opening up more and more combat positions for women. I trust the female tank fighters to carry out the border defense mission professionally and with great success and they will be a significant part of the military’s operational effort.”

Samer Haj Yehia, the first Arab Israeli to serve as the chairman of Bank Leumi, attended a business conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This could signal an opening of economic ties between the two countries.