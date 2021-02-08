Israel News for 2-8-2021

News Update

The Health Ministry reported 4,557 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, putting the infection rate at 8.8%. There are currently 1,102 people hospitalized in serious condition and 300 on ventilators. There have been 5,121 coronavirus related deaths since the start of the pandemic. The cabinet approved the extension of the closure of Ben Gurion airport to commercial flights until February 21.

Regarding vaccinations, 22.59% of the population has received the first dose, and 15.88% the second.

PM Netanyahu pleaded not guilty to multiple corruption charges this morning in Jerusalem District court. This marks the beginning of his trial, although no date has been set on when to begin calling witnesses.

The Palestinian Authority announced Sunday it would begin using its own postal codes, a move at easing the delivery of parcels in the territories as well as asserting sovereignty. But the move is primarily ceremonial, since the PA does not control any sea ports or airports, and all mail must first come through either Jordan or Israel.