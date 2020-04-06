Israel News for 4-6-2020

News Update

To listen to an audio version click here. (for supporters)

Deaths from the coronovirus in Israel have risen to 51. There are currently over 8,611 people known to be infected with the virus. 763 people are being treated in hospitals. 107 are on ventilators. At least 585 patients have recovered.

The government has decided to impose a partial lockdown on eight cities and 15 Jerusalem neighborhoods for a seven-day period. The lockdown is expected to be more lenient than the one in place in Bnei Brak. The cities included in the lockdown include Elad, Beit Shemesh, Modi’in-Ilit, Ashkelon, Tiberias, Beitar-Ilit, Or Yehuda, and Migdal HaEmek. The Jerusalem neighborhoods include Har Nof, Sanhedria, and Bayit VeGan. Most of the lockdown areas include large ultra-Orthodox populations, which have been hit disproportionally hard by the virus.

El Al will carry out 20 cargo flights from China to Israel over the next two weeks to bring urgent medical equipment.

Lebanese and Iranian media is blaming the Mossad for assassinating Hezbollah commander Ali Mohammed Younis in southern Lebanon on Saturday. Younis was reportedly responsible for “pursuing spies and collaborators”.

Negotiations between Gantz and Netanyahu to form a unity government are still in process. Gantz is reportedly willing to accept a limited amount of annexation, but he opposes Likud’s insistence on the power to veto judicial appointments.

And just to top things off, Eilat experienced a minor, 4.3 magnitude earthquake on Sunday.