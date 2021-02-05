Israel News for 2-5-2021

News Update

The Health Ministry reported 7,168 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, putting the infection rate at 8.8%. There are currently 1,094 people hospitalized in serious condition and 326 on ventilators. There have been 5,019 coronavirus related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Researchers and doctors at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv and Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem have been testing 2 different drugs that have been successful at treating patients with Covid-19. To read more, click here.

Over 3.3 million Israelis have already received the first dose of the vaccine, and over 1.9 million the second dose.

Syrian media reported on Wednesday that Israel attacked Hezbollah targets near the Golan Heights.

A Palestinian terrorist who tried to attack a farm near the settlement of Neria early this morning was neutralized by farm guards and the farm owner.