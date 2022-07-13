Israel News for 7-13-2022

News Update

US President Biden has arrived in Israel along with around 50 official and staffers, including Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. He was welcomed by President Herzog, Prime Minister Lapid, alternate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and other government ministers and Knesset members. Biden will head to Jerusalem by car, closing off Route 1 in both directions. Thousands of police officers and security personnel have been mobilized to make sure the President’s visit goes smoothly and securely.

The United States and Israel announced a new advanced technology partnership. The joint statement from Prime Minister Lapid and President Biden said, “A Strategic High-Level Dialogue on Technology will be established by the countries’ national security advisers that will focus on strategic technologies artificial intelligence, quantum and solutions to global challenges such as climate change and improving pandemic preparedness.”

Israel has agreed to sell unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) and UAV targeting systems to the United Arab Emirates, according to a Wall Street Journal report. The report also said that Israel is training Bahraini personnel to use the UAV systems.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid spoke with Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis. The two discussed the need to further strengthen cooperation between Israel and Greece, particularly regarding energy.

Tel Aviv has slipped to 31 out of the 53 cities ranked in the annual Time Out survey of the world’s best cities. It was number 8 in the survey last year. Tel Aviv ranked second in the “most enjoyable city” category behind Chicago. For more, click more.

US investment guru Cathie Wood is investing in Israel. To see the companies she likes, click here.