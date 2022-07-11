Israel News for 7-11-2022

News Update

Justice Minister and leader of the New Hope party Gideon Sa’ar and Defense Minister and leader of the Blue and White party Benny Gantz have decided to join forces and run as a single ticket in the upcoming election. According to the latest polls, a joint run could bring them more than double the votes than if they were each to run separately. Both leaders have said they would not join a Netanyahu led government under any circumstances.

The IDF arrested several terror suspects in raids in Judea and Samaria over the weekend.

Prime Minister Lapid and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi spoke on Sunday ahead of U.S. President Biden’s visit to the region this week. The Egyptian president asked Lapid to investigate a report about a mass grave of Egyptian soldiers killed in the 1967 Six Day War, discovered in central Israel. Lapid instructed the IDF to begin an investigation.

The Biden administration is discussing the possible lifting of its ban on U.S. sales of offensive weapons to Saudi Arabia. Saudi officials are reportedly pressing the Americans to lift the ban.

Israel has reported a fiscal surplus of 0.4% for the 12 months ending June 2022. This is the first time since 2007 that Israel has ended 12 months with a cumulative fiscal surplus instead of a cumulative deficit. For more, click here.