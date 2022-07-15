Israel News for 7-15-2022

News Update

US President Biden is wrapping up his trip to Israel and heading off to Saudi Arabia. On Thursday, Biden and Prime Minister Lapid signed the “Jerusalem Proclamation”, which includes a pledge by the US to deny Iran nuclear weapons and to use “all elements of its national power to ensure that outcome.” The US also pledged to, “to work together with other partners to confront Iran’s aggression and destabilizing activities, whether advanced directly or through proxies and terrorist organizations such as Hezbollah, Hamas, and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.” The proclamation also refers to the rise in global anti-semitism and an American commitment to combat “all efforts to boycott or de-legitimize Israel.” President Isaac Herzog presented President Biden with Israel’s prestigious Presidential Medal of Honor.

Earlier today President Biden met with Palestinian Authority President Abbas in Bethlehem. Biden reaffirmed his support for a Two-State solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. He said, “Even if the ground is not right at this moment to restart negotiations, the United States and my administration will not give up on trying to bring the Palestinians, Israelis and both sides closer together.” Biden also visited the Augusta Victoria Hospital in east Jerusalem, where he announced $100 million in US assistance for Palestinian hospitals. The funding is subject to approval by the U.S. Congress and would pay out over several years.

The Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) announced that Saudi airspace was now open to all carriers that meet its requirements for overflights, in line with international conventions that say there should be no discrimination between civil aircraft. Israeli aircraft will now be able to fly over Saudi Arabia, which will shorten flight times and cut down fuel costs. For more, click here.

A group of four Israelis who went to pray at Joseph’s Tomb near Nablus (Shechem), without a military escort, were attacked by Palestinian gunmen as they were leaving. The Israelis attempted to escape in their vehicle, but it overturned, forcing them to leave the car and exit the city on foot. They were picked up by IDF troops who administered first aid.

The Israel Air force has completed a training drill in Romania.

The price of bread in Israel is set to rise by 36%. The price is set by the government.

The first Lego store in Israel has opened in Tel Aviv’s Dizengoff Center. For more, click here.