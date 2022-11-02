Israel News for 11-2-2022

News Update

With 97% of the votes in the largest voter turnout in Israel since 1999, a right wing coalition with at least 65 Knesset seats, led by Benjamin Netanyahu, will be forming a new government.

Here are the [almost] final results:

Likud (Netanyahu) – 31

Yesh Atid (Lapid) – 24

Religious Zionism (Smotrich and Ben Gvir) – 14

National Unity (Gantz) – 12

Shas (Deri) – 12

United Torah Judaism – 8

Yisrael Beiteynu (Liberman) – 5

Ra’am (Arab) – 5

Hadash-Ta’al (Arab) – 5

Labor – 4

Meretz and Jewish Home (Ayelet Shaked) did not cross the voter threshold.

The new government coalition will most likely include Likud, Religious Zionism, Shas and UTJ. In other words, the majority of the government will be religious. [that would seem to imply that any law proposed by the government would have to be in line with Jewish religious law in order for the majority of the government to approve it. It also implies that existing laws that contradict Jewish religious law would be potential candidates for repeal. If you are a religious person, this is a dream come true. If you aren’t, it’s a potential nightmare.]

To see a breakdown of votes in some major cities, click here.

A terrorist rammed his vehicle into an IDF officer near Maccabim. He then got out of the vehicle and attempted to attack the officer with an axe. The officer managed to shoot and kill the terrorist. The officer, in his 20’s, was seriously injured and evacuated to hospital.