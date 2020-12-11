Israel News for 12-11-2020

News Update

The Health Ministry reported 1,866 new coronavirus cases on Thursday. There are currently 16,298 active cases of which 323 people are hospitalized in serious condition and 109 on ventilators. There have been 2,969 coronavirus related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Israel and Morocco agreed yesterday to normalize relations, in a deal brokered by the Trump administration. As part of the agreement the US agreed to recognize Morocco’s sovereignty over the Western Sahara. Morocco will establish full diplomatic relations and resume official contacts with Israel, grant overflights and also direct flights to and from Israel for all Israelis. After the announcement, Jared Kushner said that normalization of diplomatic relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia is inevitable. President-elect Biden has indicated that he will continue the pursuit of what Trump calls “the Abraham Accords” between Israel and Arab and Muslim nations.

Norwegian lawmakers voted to cut their country’s financial assistance to the Palestinian Authority (PA) of around $3.4 million over anti-Semitic content and incitement to violence in its educational materials.

PA President Abbas reiterated the PA’s law prohibiting Palestinians from selling land to Israelis. The punishment is life imprisonment or forced labor. He promised to come after violators with full force.

Hundreds of demonstrators protested, some for and some against, the purchase of 50% of the Beitar Jerusalem soccer team by a member of the UAE royal family. The team has never had an Arab player and is notorious for its large group of openly anti-Arab fans.