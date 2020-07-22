Israel News for 7-22-2020

News Update

The Health Ministry reported 1,977 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, which is the highest number since the start of the pandemic. There are currently 31,313 active cases, of which 259 are in serious condition and 82 on ventilators. There have been 430 coronavirus related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The Health Ministry issued new regulations reducing the quarantine period for coronavirus patients. Patients will now be considered recovered after three consecutive days without symptoms and at least 10 days since testing positive or the onset of symptoms. Asymptomatic patients will be considered recovered 10 days after their initial diagnosis.

The Knesset coronavirus committee yesterday overturned the government’s decision to close restaurants. MK Yifat Shasha-Biton, the head of the Knesset coronavirus committee, is meeting today with government officials and the Health Ministry to try to agree on an outline for reopening gyms and tourist attractions before the weekend.

Over 2,000 people demonstrated outside of the PM’s residence in Jerusalem yesterday to protest the PM’s handling of the coronavirus crisis and his alleged corruption.

The Knesset will vote today on a controversial bill that would ban so-called “gay conversion therapy” techniques. If passed, therapists who perform conversion therapy could face not only fines and the loss of professional accreditation, but also jail time. MK’s from Likud and the religious parties are expected to vote against the bill.

One of the largest collections of royal Kingdom of Judah seal impressions has been uncovered at a massive First Temple-period public tax collection and storage complex being excavated near the new United States Embassy in Jerusalem. To read more, click here.