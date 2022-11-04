Israel News for 11-4-2022

News Update

The final elections results:

Likud (Netanyahu) – 32

Yesh Atid (Lapid) – 24

Religious Zionism (Smotrich and Ben Gvir) – 14

National Unity (Gantz) – 12

Shas (Deri) – 11

United Torah Judaism – 7

Yisrael Beiteynu (Liberman) – 6

Ra’am (Arab) – 5

Hadash-Ta’al (Arab) – 5

Labor – 4

That gives a Netanyahu led coalition of Likud, Religious Zionism, Shas and UTJ a 64 seat majority. It is highly unlikely that the secular right leaning parties, including National Unity or Yisrael Beiteynu, will join a Netanyahu led government. Meretz and Jewish Home (Ayelet Shaked) did not cross the voter threshold.

Current Prime Minister Yair Lapid congratulated Netanyahu on his victory. Netanyahu also received congratulatory calls from various world leaders.

Several rockets were launched from Gaza last night. One rocket was intercepted by the Iron Dome. Three other rockets exploded in Gaza. In response, IDF jets attacked a Hamas underground rocket factory.

A 14 year old Israeli girl was shot in the head in Kiryat Arba yesterday afternoon, while walking on the street. Security personnel are investigating the possibility that the teen was struck by a shot fired by a Palestinian Arab from the neighboring city of Hebron. She is in very serious condition.

Security forces shot and killed a senior Islamic Jihad terrorist during an attempt to arrest him in Jenin on Thursday. He was involved in the murder of an Israeli commando officer and in a number of shooting attacks against IDF soldiers and was suspected of planning additional attacks. The security forces also arrested 5 other terror suspects.

Thursday morning, a terrorist stabbed a police officer in Jerusalem’s Old City. Other officers opened fire, killing the terrorist. Two other policemen were lightly wounded in the gunfire.

The first 7-Eleven convenience store is set to open in Tel Aviv next month. The company that owns the franchising rights in Israel plans to open 200 stores by 2025.