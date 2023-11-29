Israel News for 11-29-2023

News Update

Another 10 hostages will be released today in exchange for another day of truce, 30 more terrorists and more aid. Hamas has said that it is willing to agree to another 4 days of truce. Hamas also said that it would release hostages with Russian citizenship, out of appreciation for Putin. 10 hostages were released yesterday. For their stories, click here. For a list of the hostages released thus far, click here.

[How people can watch terrorists push an old woman in a wheelchair, whom they held hostage for almost 2 months, and release her in front of cheering crowd — and still demonstrate in support of those terrorists is just beyond my comprehension. The fact that Hamas is still holding a 10 month baby hostage doesn’t bother them either.]

Hezbollah terrorists are reportedly returning to their positions near the Israeli border with Lebanon.

[This serves as a reminder that this war is nowhere near over. Iran is the puppet master that controls Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis in Yemen and militias in Iraq and Syria. Their goal is to dominate the Middle East, and possibly beyond. Israel is just a small part of that plan, the lowest hanging fruit.

Iran’s allies and partners are Russia and China. It’s no coincidence that for last 2 months you haven’t heard anything about Russia’s continued war against Ukraine or China’s continued harassment of Taiwan. Iran has been, thus far, using Hezbollah and its other proxies to poke at Israel and US forces in the region. When it decides the time is right, it will unleash those proxies in all out war. At that point, the US and its allies will be have to respond in force. While they’re busy responding, China might take the opportunity to invade Taiwan and Russia might expand their land grab in Europe.

This war Israel is fighting against Hamas is just the tip of the iceberg in the bigger conflict between the West and Iran. The US understands that, which is why it sent 2 carrier battle groups to the region and why it is not wavering in supporting Israel. The UK, France, Germany and other free countries see the bigger picture too. But much of the world and public opinion doesn’t, and Iran is well aware of that and is using it to their benefit.

There is no scenario in which Israel can go back to life as normal with Hamas and Hezbollah remaining in tact. Hezbollah has over 150,000 sophisticated missiles pointing at Israel. They also have a battle tested terrorist army far larger and better equipped and trained than Hamas. Would you be willing to live in northern or southern Israel knowing that hordes of terrorists planning to slaughter you and your family are just a mile or 2 away and ready to attack at any moment?

There cannot be a ceasefire until the terror threats in Gaza and the north are eliminated. Israel, and the free world, needs to stand strong against Iran and its terror proxies, and do what is needed to stop them now. Tomorrow might be too late.

What we all can do is spread the truth and not let the armies of terror win the hearts and minds of our fellow citizens or, in many cases, even our own children and family members.]