Israel News for 11-28-2023

News Update

Israel has agreed to a 2 day extension of the truce in exchange for an additional 20 hostages. The 50 hostages in the original agreement have all been released. In exchange for Jewish children, mothers and grandmothers, Israel has released 150 terrorists and allowed over a thousand trucks filled with humanitarian aid into Gaza. And of course, the IDF has stopped hunting down and eliminating terrorists…for the time being. For a list of the hostages released thus far, click here.

There are still many women, children and elderly people being held captive by Hamas, Islamic Jihad and possibly other terror groups in Gaza.

Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas terrorists in Gaza and the mastermind behind the Oct. 7 massacre, reportedly visited a group of Israeli hostages in a tunnel in southern Gaza during the early days of the ground war. He spoke to them in fluent Hebrew saying, “Hello, I am Yahya Sinwar. You are the safest here. Nothing will happen to you.” Sinwar learned Hebrew while in prison in Israel, where he also was operated on by Israeli doctors to remove a brain tumor. A relative of one of those doctors is reportedly a hostage in Gaza.

In the last hour, 3 explosive devices were activated near IDF troops in northern Gaza and shots were fired at the troops. Several soldiers were lightly wounded. Troops returned fire, wounding 6 terrorists. Israel is maintaining the cease-fire despite these violations by Hamas.

Mossad Director David Barnea arrived in Doha on Tuesday to meet with CIA Director William Burns and Qatari officials to advance ongoing and future negotiations for releasing hostages held in Gaza. They are reportedly going to discuss the release of male hostages. US Secretary of State Blinken will visit Israel on Thursday to seek a further extension of the truce.