Israel News for 12-30-2019

News Update

Yesterday US air strikes hit several bases of the Iranian-backed Kataib Hezbollah militia group, killing at least 25 militants and wounding around 55. The strikes were in response to rocket attacks by Hezbollah against US bases in Iraq, the last of which killed an American contractors and wounded several US servicemen.

Israel’s current government is set to approve around 2,000 new homes in the West Bank settlements. Settler leaders praised the Prime Minister and the Defense Minister for approving the plan. The move comes in the wake of the November announcement by US Secretary of State Pompeo that the US was softening its position on Israeli settlements and that they were not against international law.

The Security Cabinet approved Defense Minister Naftali Bennett’s proposal to deduct NIS 150 million from the tax money that Israel transfers to the Palestinian Authority because that money is earmarked for distribution to the families of terrorists. The Abbas administration paid 150 million shekels ($43.37 million) in stipends for terrorist casualties in 2018.

[ In the last couple of weeks there have been a string of anti-semitic attacks in the NY area, including terrorist attacks like the shooting in Jersey City and the stabbing attack in Monsey. We must must all stand strong and speak out against anti-semitism, and urge our civic, political and religious leaders to do the same, regardless of our communal or religious affiliation. ]