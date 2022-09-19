Israel News for 9-19-2022

News Update

The Shin Bet and the IDF arrested 7 members of a Hamas terror cell in Nablus and Hebron who were planning attacks against Israeli soldiers and civilians.

IDF troops identified 4 Syrians approaching the Israeli border in the Golan Heights. The Syrians began throwing “suspicious objects” across the border fence. Troops moved to arrest them. One of the Syrians was shot and wounded. He was then evacuated to an Israeli hospital for treatment and questioning. The other 3 Syrians fled the scene.

Germany’s public broadcaster, Deutsche Welle, has revised its code of conduct to require support for Israel’s right to exist, and employees who fail to do so may now be fired. The DW code made public on Sept. 1 declares that “Germany’s historical responsibility for the Holocaust is also a reason for which we support the right of Israel to exist.” In 1967, the Axel Springer company, one of Germany’s biggest media conglomerates that now owns Politico and Insider, established “corporate principles” that include “support [for] the Jewish people and the right of existence of the State of Israel.” For more, click here.

Thousands of Israel Police and Border Police officers will be stationed across Jerusalem throughout the upcoming High Holy Days to prevent terrorist activity. The Police said they will also conduct a series of preemptive arrests of potential high-risk suspects by the beginning of the holiday season.

Israel is aiming to break the Guinness World Record in speed dating later this week at an even in Tel Aviv. The “Speed-date Moonlight” event is scheduled to be held on Thursday, with 500 men and 500 women participating. The current record was set at an event in Ireland with 964 participants.