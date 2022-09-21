Israel News for 9-21-2022

News Update

The IDF announced the successful completion of testing on the Gabriel 5 anti-ship naval missile system. The missiles were launched from the German made Sa’ar 6-class corvette Navy ship.

Thailand has signed a contact to buy Hermes 900 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) made by Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems for 4 billion baht ($107.67 million). The Thai navy said the drones would be used to patrol the sea to protect the country’s maritime sovereignty, shipping routes and assist in sea rescue operations. The drone system is already used in many countries including the Philippines, Switzerland, the European Union and Canada.

On Tuesday, a 28 year old terrorist from a village in the West Bank killed an 84 year old Israeli woman in Holon, near the construction site he worked at that was already near the woman’s home. The terrorist was found dead today in Tel Aviv, an apparent suicide.

Palestinian security forces and militants agreed to a truce today to end violent clashes between the two groups primarily in Nablus, that stem from anger at the Palestinian Authority by many Palestinians. For more, click here.

As we approach the end of the Jewish year, the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) is reporting that Israel’s population is at 9,593,000. The breakdown is 74% Jewish, 21% Arab and 5% listed as other. According to the data, 45.3% of Jews in the country define themselves as secular, 19.2% consider themselves marginally observant, 13.9% are partially religious, 10.7% are religious and 10% are ultra-Orthodox. Data also shows that 89.3% of Israelis are satisfied with their lives. Among Jews that percentage reached 91.5% , compared to 70.7% among Arabs. The report also found that 70.4% of Jews are satisfied with their economic situation, compared to 51.1% of Arabs.

The average wealth of an adult in Israel shot up by 17.6% in 2021 to $273,500, putting Israel among the six largest gainers in the world, according to the thirteenth annual Global Wealth Report published by the Credit Suisse Research Institute (CSRI). For more, click here.