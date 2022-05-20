Israel News for 5-20-2022

News Update

Border Police arrested 4 Palestinians who attempted to break through a security barrier and ram police at a checkpoint near Hizma. Police fired at the vehicle. There were no injuries on either side.

In a meeting with US Defense Minister Austin in Washington yesterday, DM Gantz discussed strengthening and expanding the alliance of Middle Eastern countries against Iran, with American leadership. He also thanked the US for the transfer of 4.8 billion dollars in defense aid to Israel. He also repeated Israel’s commitment to provide humanitarian assistance to Ukraine as well as defensive equipment while preserving Jerusalem’s security interests. Gantz met with U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan earlier in the day.

The Shin Bet says that Iran tried to lure Israelis abroad in order to abduct them. Iranians using false identities, invited Israeli academics, businessmen, and former military and security officials to participate in events overseas. To read more, click here.

Meretz MK Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi announced yesterday that she is leaving the government coalition, which would give the opposition a majority in the Knesset. Her move surprised her party members, including Meretz leader Nitzan Horowitz. Zoabi is now being pressured by many senior members of the Arab sector in an attempt to convince her to stay in the coalition. The opposition will likely bring to a vote, next week, a bill to dissolve the government, which will pass if Zoabi and Silman (a Yamina MK who recently left the coalition) both vote for it. However, in an interview with Army Radio today, Zoabi said, “I will support the coalition in the meantime as long as it is attentive to the needs of the Arab society.”

The National Planning and Building Commission is planning to substantially increase the residential density in urban areas. To read more, click here.