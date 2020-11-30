Israel News for 11-30-2020

News Update

The Health Ministry reported 985 new coronavirus cases on Sunday. There are currently 9,897 active cases of which 263 people are hospitalized in serious condition and 114 on ventilators. There have been 2,864 coronavirus related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The head of the Israel Institute for Biological Research said that an Israeli made vaccine could be available in the summer. He criticized what he perceived as a lack of support for the institute’s efforts and the decision to acquire vaccines from foreign companies. He also blamed the abundance of government regulations for delaying the vaccine.

Bethlehem’s mayor and town leaders said that Christmas celebrations will take place this year, although with some restrictions due to the pandemic.

A source with the Lebanese military said today that an upcoming round of maritime border talks with Israel due to take place on Wednesday has been postponed. This comes after Israel accused Lebanon of changing its stance in the negotiations.

Tesla plans to begin selling its electric cars in Israel in the second half of 2021. All cars sold in Israel are imported by independent companies, but Tesla will sell directly, without any middleman. To read more about this click here.

The Israeli Defense Ministry is in negotiations to sell 29 retired F-16 fighter jets to a Canadian company. The deal is valued at $100 million and will be the largest of its kind ever. The planes will be used to simulated enemy attacks in air force training exercises in Canada, the US and Australia.