Israel News for 6-21-2023

News Update

Two terrorists shot and killed 4 Israelis and wounded 4 others at a gas station on Rt. 60 near the settlement of Eli in Samaria yesterday. The victims were Elisha Antman, 17, Harel Masoud, 21, Ofer Fairman, 60, and Nachman Shmuel Mordoff, 17. Three of them were eating at the Humus Eliyahu restaurant and the fourth was filling his car with gas. The terrorists used M-16 rifles. One of them was shot and killed by a civilian, who was also shot and wounded. The other terrorist escaped but was killed by troops 2 hours later, in the area. To read more about the attack and the victims, click here.

The IDF urged settlers not to take the law into their own hands. A security official said, “This kind of behavior just provokes more terror and is a burden on security forces who are stretched to the limit in the area. The IDF is dealing with nationalistically motivated criminal acts instead of operating against the terrorists. Just in the past few days, some terror suspects who were arrested said they set out to launch attacks to avenge the burning of homes and cars in Huwara last February.”

In the wake of the attack, the government approved the construction of 1,000 new homes in Eli.

The IDF recently identified a Hezbollah position, made up of two tents, set up on the Israeli side of the international border with Lebanon at Mount Dov. The position crosses a few meters past the blue line demarcating Israel’s demilitarized zone, between the Zivonite and Gladiola IDF outposts, and is manned 24 hours a day by Lebanese troops, including a number of armed Hezbollah members. The IDF says that the position is not a threat, but it views it as a provocation that constitutes a border violation. Israel is working to evacuate the position through diplomatic channels. The border area around Mt. Dov does not have a border fence.