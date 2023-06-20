Israel News for 6-20-2023

News Update

Seven IDF soldiers and Border Police were wounded in a major arrest raid in Jenin yesterday when their armored vehicles came under heavy attack. The lead vehicle was damaged by explosive devices planted in the road. The four other vehicles came under heavy fire and were immobilized. IDF Apache helicopters were called in to attack the terrorists. This was the first time in 20 years that airpower was used in Judea and Samaria. At least 6 terrorists were killed and at least 100 wounded.

US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said overnight Monday in an official statement that the United States is “deeply troubled by Israel’s decision to promote approximately 4,500 housing units in the West Bank, and by the reports of changes in the administration of the settlements that accelerate the planning and approval of construction.” The plans for building the housing units were publicized on Sunday. The UN Secretary General also urged Israel to reverse the decision, calling the settlements illegal and an obstacle to peace. For more, click here.

Israel has decided to give approval to the development of the Gaza Marine natural gas field off the Gaza coast. The project has to be coordinated with the security services and is subject to direct talks with Egypt in liaison with the Palestinian Authority and to the completion of inter-ministerial staff work led by the National Security Council on preserving Israel’s security and diplomatic interests. For more, click here.