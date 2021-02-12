Israel News for 2-12-2021

News Update

The Health Ministry reported 4,922 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, putting the infection rate at 6.7%. There are currently 985 people hospitalized in serious condition. There have been 5,286 coronavirus related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Over 3.7 million Israelis have already received the first dose of the vaccine, and over 2.4 million the second dose.

Iraqi media outlets blamed Israel for a daylight attack on a convoy carrying advanced weapons from Iran to Syria. The attack occurred near the Syrian border with Iraq. Other than damage to equipment, there were no reports of casualties. Iraqi militias backed by Iran have been using the corridor between Iraq and Syria to deliver weapons.

A senior Israeli military commander said that, according to Israeli military estimates, Hamas has around 7,000 rockets and 300 anti-tank and 100 anti-aircraft missiles. It also has acquired dozens of unmanned aerial vehicles and has an army of some 30,000 militants, including 400 naval commandos who have received sophisticated training and equipment to carry out seaborne operations.

The White House yesterday said that President Biden plans to speak with PM Netanyahu soon. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at a news briefing, “The president looks forward to speaking with Prime Minister Netanyahu. He’s obviously somebody that he has a long-standing relationship with. Obviously there’s an important relationship that the United States has with Israel on the security front and as a key partner in the region.” He added, “He’ll be talking with him soon – I don’t have a specific date or time for you on that call yet.”