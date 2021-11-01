Israel News for 11-1-2021

News Update

Security forces arrested a 29 year old Palestinian living illegally in Ramle on the suspicion that he was planning to cary out terror attacks including shooting and kidnapping Israelis. He entered the country in January 2020 with a humanitarian permit as an escort for his mother, who was being treated in the West Bank for a serious illness. After completing his mother’s treatment, Suleiman took advantage of the permit and remained in Israel illegally. The suspect, a member of Hamas, is alleged to have started a fire that burned a bus in Ramle and also to have burned down Sukkot in the city. To read more, click here.

IDF troops on the Egyptian border busted a drug smuggling operation and seized about 300kg (660 pounds) of drugs worth about NIS 6 million.

The IDF launched a surprise readiness exercise today, calling up reserve units as part a month-long series of drills in the Northern Command. The drill simulated a sudden outbreak of war on the Lebanese border.

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister said in an interview that his country would only normalize relations with Israel when a Palestinian state is created, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

PM Bennet is at the UN Climate Conference in Glascow, Scotland. It turns out that Israel’s climate is warming at twice the rate of other countries. To read more, click here.

The Health Ministry reported 472 new Covid cases on Sunday, resulting in a .68% infection rate. Out of 7,823 active patients, 219 are in serious condition, with 130 connected to ventilators. The death toll since the start of the pandemic is 8,100.

Israel opened to vaccinated tourists today.