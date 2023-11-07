Israel News for 11-7-2023

News Update

The IDF is operating deep within Gaza City. Forces captured two members of Hamas’ Nukhba force, who were involved in the October 7th massacre. Hamas tunnels are being discovered and destroyed. In one incident, troops discovered 50 rockets and launchers in the youth hall of a mosque.

Civilians have been evacuating to the south via designated humanitarian corridors opened by the IDF. Rockets continue to be fired from Gaza at Israeli communities.

In an interview with US media, Prime Minister Netanyahu said Israel will have to govern Gaza for “an indefinite period” after the war with Hamas is finished.

In the north, terrorists continue to fire at troops. The IDF is responding with artillery fire and air strikes at terrorist positions in Lebanon.

The IDF is working on dismantling explosive devices planted under roads and civilian infrastructure throughout Palestinian cities in the West Bank. Last night, security forces raided Tulkarm and killed 4 terrorists who were reportedly on their way to carry out an attack.

The Commander of the German Air Force, Lieutenant General Ingo Gerhartz, arrived at Israel’s Sheba Medical Center with his staff to donate blood, in a strong show of support for Israel.

Today marks the end of the 30 day mourning period following the Oct. 7th massacre. Ceremonies were held throughout the country and the Jewish world.

[Hamas has the ability to end the war and suffering in Gaza immediately — by laying down their arms and returning the 240 hostages. The only other way is for the IDF to completely destroy Hamas. The world needs to force them to make the right decision.]