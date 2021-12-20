Israel News for 12-20-2021

News Update

Security forces arrested 4 suspects in the terror attack in which Yehuda Dimantman, a 25 year old yeshiva student and father, was killed and 2 other students wounded. The terrorists were captured in a night raid on a house in the village of Silat al-Harithiya, north of the West Bank city of Jenin, which is under the control of the Palestinian Authority. The terrorists surrendered without a fight. PM Bennett was in the command center overseeing the joint IDF, Shin Bet and police operation. IDF troops came under heavy fire last night, when they attempted to map the home of 2 of the terrorists (brothers) for demolition. The troops returned fire. None of them were injured.

A Palestinian man attempted to stab 2 Jewish men in Jerusalem’s Old City yesterday. Police pursued and captured the attacker, who was a 20 year old from the West Bank village of Anatha. The Jewish men were not hurt in the attack. On Saturday, a 38-year-old man was attacked by a knife-wielding assailant near the Cave of the Patriarchs in the West Bank city of Hebron. The attacker was detained by security forces without a fight. Security forces also arrested a Palestinian teen who stabbed an Israeli woman in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of Jerusalem last week.

Hamas and Islamic Jihad have signed an agreement to increase terror attacks against Israel and to coordinate their military wings. The agreement was reached in meetings between the leaders of both terror groups in Lebanon and in Gaza. The deal is seen by Palestinian political analysts as a new challenge for the Palestinian Authority (PA), whose security forces continue to carry out a massive crackdown on Hamas and Islamic Jihad members in the West Bank.

Tel Aviv is no longer ranked as the most liberal city in Israel. it is now second to neighboring Givatayim. Kfar Saba came in third, followed by Rishon Letzion and Hertzliya.

The District Planning and Building Committee – Southern District has announced the approval of the general outline plan for Beersheva. The plan proposes adding over 34,000 housing units to the Negev city, which will enable the population of the city to double to over 400,000. In addition to housing, the plan includes some four million additional square meters of office and commercial space, three million square meters of industrial space, 2.7 million square meters for public buildings, and 370,000 square meters for tourism. To read more, click here.

A major storm, named Carmel, will be hitting Israel today thru Wednesday with powerful winds and rain. Flooding is expected in coastal cities and in other low lying areas, and snow is expected on Mt. Hermon and in the Golan. [If you’re reading this, that means there hasn’t been a power outage in Modiin just yet…]