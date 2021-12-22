Israel News for 12-22-2021

News Update

PM Bennett met with the U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan, who arrived in Israel yesterday, regarding Israel’s opposition to reviving the 2015 agreement on Iran’s nuclear program. Sullivan met with President Herzog yesterday, who also voiced his opposition to reviving the deal.

IDF troops shot and killed a terrorist who attempted to ram his vehicle into soldiers at a checkpoint near the settlement of Einav, in northern Samaria. Hamas praised the terror attack.

Israel’s incoming Air Force commander Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar said today that in the event of another war in Lebanon the Hezbollah terror group will suffer the kind of blow “it can’t even imagine”.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun said that Lebanon is committed to continuing indirect talks with Israel over demarcating their respective maritime borders. The talks are being organized by the US. Large offshore gas reserves are at stake.

According to a report by the Latet nonprofit aid organization, which provides food security for the poor, 27% of Israel’s population is considered poor. To read more, click here.

According to Israel’s census bureau, the most popular names for new babies born in 2020 were Maya and Mohammed. The most popular Jewish girl’s name remains Tamar. For Jewish boys it’s…you guessed it: David. For more names, click here.

Israel will begin offering a 4th vaccine booster to people over 60 and other immunocompromised individuals, who received their 3rd dose at least 4 months before.