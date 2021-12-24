Israel News for 12-24-2021

News Update

IDF troops were entering the village of El-Bireh, near Psagot, in northern Samaria (West Bank) last night when a terrorist in a passing vehicle opened fire on them. The soldiers fired back, hitting the terrorist, who later died. Dozens of Palestinians then gathered around the troops and began rioting. The troops managed to disperse the crowd using riot control measures. The 26 year old terrorist was identified as having been actively involved in terror attacks against Israelis.

The IDF carried out large-scale arrests overnight in Halhul, Hebron, Yabed and other Palestinian towns.

Over 15,000 people, primarily from Samaria took part in a memorial service at the spot where Yehuda Dimantman was killed in a terror attack last week. Dimantman’s family demanded that the government not take any steps to evacuate the yeshiva in Homesh, where Yehuda studied and which is considered to be an illegal outpost by the government. After the memorial service, the crowd walked to the yeshiva, in the pouring rain. Later that night, a group of settlers attacked Palestinian homes in the village of Burqa, near the rally.

Today, Border Police demolished several makeshift structures at the Homesh outpost, but did not touch the yeshiva.

Hamas is planning more terror attacks, with new techniques and capabilities. To read more, click here.

Shas leader Aryeh Deri will resign from the Knesset as part of a plea agreement he signed after pleading guilty to two tax offenses. He will also pay a fine of NIS 180,000 (57,000 dollar) in exchange for a suspended sentence. Deri said that he plans to continue leading the Sephardic Ultra Orthodox Shas party.

Despite claims that Israel is driving away its Christian community, the latest census reports indicate that Israel’s Christian community grew 1.4 percent last year to 182,000.

At the inaugural conference of the Alliance of Rabbis in Islamic States (ARIS) in Turkey this week, Turkish President Erdogan told the rabbis that “Relations between Turkey, Jews and Israel will always be strong. Economic relations between the two countries are stronger than ever and will continue to grow.” To read more about the conference, click here.