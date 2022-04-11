Israel News for 4-11-2022

News Update

IDF and police elite special forces units have been conducting anti-terror operations in Palestinian areas in Samaria. Forces arrested 20 suspected terrorists in Tulkarm and Jenin, some after firefights. Forces attempting to arrest the brother of the terrorist who attacked the Tel aviv pub on Thursday night, shot and wounded him, but he managed to escape.

A female terrorist stabbed a Border Police officer at a checkpoint near the Tomb of the Patriarchs in Hebron yesterday. The officer was lightly wounded and managed to draw his pistol and shoot and kill the terrorist.

On Saturday night, about a hundred Palestinians vandalized Joseph’s Tomb near Shechem (Nablus). The Jewish holy site is supposed to be protected by the Palestinian Authority, which controls the area. Substantial damage to the site was caused. Defense Minister Gantz sent a strong message to the Palestinian Authority to increase security of the site and punish the perpetrators. He also promised that Israel would quickly renovate the site and to implement measures to prevent further incidents of vandalism. A delegation of Knesset members will visit the site tonight. Two Hasidic Jews were shot and wounded when they attempted to make their way to the site last night.

The three victims of Thursday nights terror attack in Tel Aviv were laid to rest yesterday. Tomer Morad and Eytam Magini, both 27 and childhood friends, were laid to rest in the Kvar Saba cemetery. Hundreds of mourners attended the funerals. Barak Lufan, a 35-year-old father of three, was laid to rest in Kibbutz Ginosar in northern Israel, where he was born and raised. Lufan was once considered one of Israel’s leading kayakers. He served as a coach for Israel’s Olympic and Paralympic kayaking teams.

The chairman of the predominantly Arab Joint List party, MK Ayman Odeh, caused an uproar on Sunday as he called on Israeli Arabs who serve in the security forces to revolt and leave the service. “Throw the weapons in their faces. The forces who are here are humiliating our people, our families and everyone who comes to pray at the Al-Aqsa Mosque,” Odeh said in a video posted to his Facebook page, according to Channel 12 News. To read more, click here.

Yesterday, a man in his 20’s snatched a rifle from a female soldier at a bus stop in Ashkelon. He was seen by Col. Eliav Elbaz, the commander of the IDF’s Binyamin Territorial Brigade, who happened to pass by the scene of the attack. The Colonel ordered the man to stop and, when he refused, shot and killed him. A large force of police and military personnel gather at the sight on the assumption that the incident was a terror attack. But then the attacker was identified as a mentally ill Jewish man who escaped from a nearby facility.

Despite criticism from the Ministry of Finance and Israel’s planning bodies, the government approved seven new settlements for the Negev today. The proposal came from Minister of the Interior Ayelet Shaked and Minister of Housing and Construction Ze’ev Elkin. The plan covers Ir Avot, a new urban settlement north of Lehavim that will have 15,000 housing units for a population of about 80,000; five additional new settlements with 10,000 housing units; and an industrial zone along the Beersheva-Dimona route (Road 25).