Israel News for 4-8-2022

News Update

Terror in Tel Aviv: Last night, a 28 year old terrorist from Jenin opened fire, with a handgun, on people in a popular pub on Dizengoff Street in the heart of Tel Aviv. Two men in their 20’s were killed and 14 other people wounded. The terrorist then escaped. Over a thousand police, Shin Bet and IDF personnel and special force members launched a massive house to house manhunt for the terrorist. Tel Aviv residents were ordered to stay at home and public transport in the area was halted.

Early this morning, the Shin Bet located the terrorist near a mosque in Jaffa. A special anti-terror force approached the hideout and ordered the terrorist to surrender, but he opened fire and was killed in the ensuing shootout. Non of the security force were injured. The terrorist was in Israel illegally, after being denied a permit because of his affiliation with the al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades. His father, a key figure in Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’s Fatah movement in Jenin and a former officer in the Palestinian security forces, praised his son’s actions in a video that circulated online. Thousands of Palestinians from the Jenin area marched to the terrorist’s family home to express their support. The terrorist’s father addressed the crowd saying, “Victory will come soon. In the coming days you will see the change. You will be free and independent. God, free Al-Aqsa mosque from the hands of the occupation.”

PM Bennett, in a televised address alongside Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Public Security Minister Omer Barlev., said that, “we grant full freedom of action to the IDF, the Shin Bet and all security forces in order to eradicate terrorism. There are and won’t be any restrictions to this war.”

The two men killed were Tomer Morad and Eitam Magini, childhood friends, both 27-year-old students at Tel Aviv University from Kfar Saba. Eitem got engaged last month. They will be laid to rest on Sunday afternoon in Kfar Saba. One of the 14 wounded victims is in critical condition.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken tweeted, “We strongly condemn the terrorist attack that occurred in Israel today. We are thinking of the victims of today’s attack and the families of those killed. May the memories of those who passed be a blessing.” Other foreign diplomats also strongly condemned the attack.